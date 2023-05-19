Home » The TAR stops (again) the reinstatement of Carlo Bertini: the mocking sentence
The TAR stops (again) the reinstatement of Carlo Bertini: the mocking sentence

The TAR stops again the reinstatement of Carlo Bertini in Bank of Italy

The Tar of Lazio he spoke once more about the age-old disputes between Carlo Bertini and Bank of Italy. And he did it in a way that leaves you stunned with a sentence issued yesterday, May 18: in the text that Affaritaliani.it is able to publish, in fact, we read that the reinstatement of the ex-manager, despite having been endorsed with a sentence of 31 March last, collides with unspecified management difficulties. An absurdity in terms. The new Tar ruling, in fact, puts the worker’s dignity before the needswho had to be reinstated and who was also willing to do it through smart working, those of Bank of Italy.

The operative part reads that the reinstatement “appears to be recessive with respect to the equally evident management difficulties that would ensue for the Administration from the applicant’s provisional readmission to service”. According to the Tar, in fact, the hearing on Bertini’s precautionary suspension which was held on May 11 and which has not yet established which side is the reason will be decisive. But let’s take a step back.

