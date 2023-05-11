This is how Wall Street is “hiding” the coming recession

Listen to the audio version of the article

The risk of a recession in the United States is on everyone’s lips. Warren Buffett recently spoke about it and it seemed clearer from the fears about the coming months expressed by the quarterly reports of stocks such as Airbnb and Paypal. Yet if we look at the performance of the S&P 500 index, the most important stock index on Wall Street, it has been posting a respectable +7% since the beginning of the year. However, there is something that does not add up if we analyze the movements of the other investment classes. Since the beginning of the year they have…