This is how you should build your portfolio, according to this fund manager

Sona Menon, Head of North America Pensions at Cambridge Associates. Sona Menon

Sona Menon expects a slight recession in the second half of 2023. She notes that stock valuations are on the high end and do not reflect recession risks. Their approach is to construct a portfolio designed to protect against the risks of inflation and deflation.

Fast rising interest ratesstubborn inflation and fears of a recession have dragged the US S&P 500 stock index down 20 percent over the past year.