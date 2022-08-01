The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the National Development and Reform Commission, and the Ministry of Ecology and Environment issued the implementation plan for carbon peaking in the industrial sector. Among them, it is mentioned that during the “14th Five-Year Plan” period, positive progress has been made in the optimization of industrial structure and energy consumption structure, the efficiency of energy and resource utilization has been greatly improved, a number of green factories and green industrial parks have been built, and a number of research and development, demonstration and promotion have achieved significant emission reduction effects. The low-carbon, zero-carbon and negative-carbon technology and process equipment products have built a solid foundation for carbon peaking in the industrial field. By 2025, the energy consumption per unit of added value of industrial enterprises above designated size will drop by 13.5% compared with 2020, the decline in carbon dioxide emissions per unit of industrial added value will be greater than that of the whole society, and the intensity of carbon dioxide emissions in key industries will drop significantly.

During the “15th Five-Year Plan” period, the industrial structure and layout will be further optimized, and the intensity of industrial energy consumption and carbon dioxide emission will continue to decline. , green, recycling, low carbon as important features of the modern industrial system. Ensure that industrial CO2 emissions peak by 2030.

The plan proposes to promote the electrification of industrial energy. Comprehensively consider the power supply and demand situation, expand the field of electric energy substitution, promote electric boilers, electric kilns, electric heating and other technologies in key industries such as foundry, glass, and ceramics, carry out electric energy substitution such as high-temperature heat pumps and high-power electric thermal energy storage boilers, and expand electrification terminals The proportion of energy-using equipment used. The focus is on electrification of low- and medium-temperature heat sources below 1000°C in the industrial production process. Strengthen power demand side management, carry out the establishment of power demand side management demonstration enterprises and parks in the industrial field, demonstrate and promote the application of related technical products, increase the proportion of green power consumption, and optimize the allocation of power resources.

Build a green and low-carbon supply chain. Support leading enterprises in the automotive, machinery, electronics, textile, communications and other industries to play a leading role in key areas such as supply chain integration, innovative low-carbon management, and apply green and low-carbon concepts throughout product design, raw material procurement, production, transportation, storage, In the whole process of use, recycling and disposal, accelerate the construction of a unified green product certification and labeling system, and promote the green and low-carbon development of the entire supply chain. Encourage “one chain, one policy” to formulate low-carbon development plans and publish reports on carbon emission reduction performance of core suppliers. Encourage qualified industrial enterprises to speed up the construction of special railway lines and pipeline infrastructure, and promote the optimization of bulk cargo transportation methods and in-plant logistics transportation structure.

The plan proposes to promote major breakthroughs in green and low-carbon technologies. Deploy industrial low-carbon cutting-edge technology research, implement low-carbon and zero-carbon industrial process reengineering projects, and study and implement the hydrogen metallurgy action plan. Deploy the research on basic components, basic processes, key basic materials, and low-carbon disruptive technologies for “carbon reduction and decarbonization”, and make breakthroughs in promoting a number of high-efficiency energy storage, energy electronics, hydrogen energy, carbon capture and utilization, and carbon dioxide recycling under mild conditions. Utilize and other key core technologies. Promote the construction of a low-carbon, zero-carbon and negative-carbon technology innovation system with enterprises as the main body, industry-university-research collaboration, and upstream and downstream collaboration.

Promote the substitution of low-carbon raw materials. On the premise of ensuring the quality of cement products, promote low-carbon cement production technology with high solid waste content, and guide cement enterprises to use phosphogypsum, titanium gypsum, fluorogypsum, slag, calcium carbide slag, steel slag, magnesium slag, fly ash and other non-ferrous gypsum Cement from carbonate raw materials. Promote the co-processing of waste-derived combustibles in cement kilns. Encourage qualified regions to use renewable energy to produce hydrogen, and optimize the structure of raw materials such as coal chemical industry, synthetic ammonia, and methanol. Support the development of biomass chemical industry and promote the diversification of petrochemical raw materials. Encourage the import of renewable raw materials in accordance with laws and regulations.

The plan also proposes to strengthen the recycling of renewable resources. Implement standardized management of the recycling and utilization of renewable resources such as scrap iron and steel, scrap non-ferrous metals, waste paper, waste plastics, and waste tires, and encourage companies that meet the criteria to publish their carbon footprints. Extend the industrial chain of deep processing of renewable resources, and promote the efficient recycling of steel, copper, aluminum, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, lithium, tungsten, etc. Research the technical route and implementation path of resource utilization such as decommissioned photovoltaic modules and abandoned wind power blades. Focusing on electrical and electronic products, automobiles and other products, implement the extended producer responsibility system. Promote the construction of a new energy vehicle power battery recycling system.

Mentioned, adjust and optimize the energy structure. Focus on controlling fossil energy consumption, orderly promote the reduction and substitution of coal in industries such as iron and steel, building materials, petrochemical chemicals, non-ferrous metals, etc., develop modern coal chemical industry in a stable and orderly manner, and promote efficient and clean utilization of coal by quality and classification. Guide natural gas consumption in an orderly manner, and rationally guide the growth of industrial gas and chemical raw materials. Promote the development of the whole chain of hydrogen energy production, storage, transportation and sales. Encourage enterprises and parks to use clean energy nearby, and support qualified enterprises to develop self-provided power plants and power sources such as “photovoltaic + energy storage”.