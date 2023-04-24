Thyssenkrupp boss Merz gives up

Russwurm, who is also President of the Federation of German Industries (BDI), praised Merz. She took on a very difficult task at a challenging time and, with a great deal of commitment and expertise, initiated a comprehensive change process at Thyssenkrupp. “Your definition of target, according to which the best possible further development of the business is more important than the ownership structure, was also clearly supported by the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting in February 2023,” he emphasized. We respect her decision to withdraw from the leadership now.