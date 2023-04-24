Home » Thyssenkrupp boss Merz gives up
Business

Thyssenkrupp boss Merz gives up

by admin
Thyssenkrupp boss Merz gives up

Russwurm, who is also President of the Federation of German Industries (BDI), praised Merz. She took on a very difficult task at a challenging time and, with a great deal of commitment and expertise, initiated a comprehensive change process at Thyssenkrupp. “Your definition of target, according to which the best possible further development of the business is more important than the ownership structure, was also clearly supported by the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting in February 2023,” he emphasized. We respect her decision to withdraw from the leadership now.

See also  Piazza Affari to the mat: Bper and Unipol the worst of the Ftse Mib, good Banco BPM

You may also like

First Republic Bank plans to lay off up...

De Puyfontaine dismisses Labriola: “We need a new...

Tesla price drop reduces profits: Musk wants to...

Superbonus and credit transfer in 10 years: rules...

After CS takeover by UBS – Credit Suisse...

Wall Street, subdued opening: Dow Jones up +0.2%

Generali, increasingly Italian shareholders: foreign shareholders drop to...

These banks have the highest overnight and fixed-term...

Eurovita, class action risk against banks for policies

After CS takeover by UBS – the patient...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy