TikTok users sue Montana ban

Montana, with a population of just over a million, is the first state to pass such sweeping legislation. The actions of the authorities there are therefore also considered a test for a possible ban throughout the USA. Technically, however, such a blockade should be easy to circumvent.

In a first reaction, TikTok criticized the ban as a violation of the right to free speech. We will work to protect the rights of users. The human rights organization ACLU warned that the law lay the basis for excessive state control over the Internet.