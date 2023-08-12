Home » Tim, Lupi: “Too many public interventions, the center-right cannot be statist”
Business

Tim, Lupi: “Too many public interventions, the center-right cannot be statist”

by admin
Tim, Lupi: “Too many public interventions, the center-right cannot be statist”

ROME – “The MEF’s intervention is right if it serves to give political support, a guarantee, but if we continue to line up one public intervention after another, we risk making Italians think that we have become the statist centre-right”. Maurizio Lupi, leader of Noi Moderatisets posts at the entrance to the Ministry of Economy in Tim.

Mef-Kkr agreement for Tim, a statist intervention against the markets by Walter Galbiati 11 August 2023

You are among the most liberal in the centre-right.

See also  How much will families save on their bills with the government plan? 260 euros, but 4 million Italians may not respect it

You may also like

Cantonal bank interest rates – Cantonal banks: Record...

Desire for corporate bonds, how investors are changing

The number of bankruptcies is rising sharply

Petrol, the mid-August sting arrives. Here are the...

Major Chinese Banks Introduce Measures to Support Flood...

Russia: Current account surplus collapses by 85 percent

Foreigners love small towns in Lombardy: that’s where...

Takeover of CS – Keller-Sutter to UBS deal:...

S&P: emerging markets start to cut interest rates

Is Hendrik Wüst the better Friedrich Merz?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy