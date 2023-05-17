Home » Tim, Vivendi proposes Luciano Carta for the board of directors
Tim, Vivendi proposes Luciano Carta for the board of directors

The proposal came with a letter sent to the Board of Directors. Vivendi has decided to propose a name to replace the outgoing Arnaud de Puyfontaine on Tim’s Board of Directors. It is Luciano Carta, former president of Leonardo

The media company, Tim’s first shareholder, announced it on Tuesday 16 May. Since de Puyfontaine’s resignation last January, Vivendi no longer had representatives on Tim’s board. Now this indication changes the picture, moreover in a very excited moment on the network dossier, with the CEO of the Cassa Depositi e Prestiti Dario Scannapieco who confirmed that the Cassa does not intend to withdraw the offer for the network.

Born in Sulcis in Bolotana, general of the Finance army corps since 2014, Luciano Carta left the direction of Aise (External Information and Security Agency) where he was appointed on November 21, 2018, first deputy director from January 12, 2017 to arrive to the presidency of Leonardo. Now the request from Vivendi who wants him on the board of directors Tim.

