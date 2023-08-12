Tim, Vivendi “sees” the Mef-Kkr agreement. But there are still some clouds

Henry Kravis, Pietro Labriola, Dario Scannapieco

Tim, Vivendi ready to “see” KKR’s plan for the network. But he has not yet dissolved the reserves

The signing of the memorandum of understanding between the Kkr and the MEF regarding Tim’s network is read as “positive news” by the French of Vivendi. But is it really so? According to Affaritaliani.it, there is much more behind the usual words, as indeed can also be deduced from other statements reported by Ansa and attributed to sources close to the holding company of Vincent Bollore. In short, the French are ready to “see”, to use poker parlance, but they’re not quite convinced yet.

“To arrive at concrete and practicable solutions – say the famous people informed about the dossier -, it is necessary to open a serious dialogue with Vivendi. A comparison is now essential to find the best solution for society and for all its shareholders, whose interests Vivendi will continue to represent with the utmost determination”. What does this statement mean? There are various levels of reading.

According to Affaritaliani.it, in fact, the French are doubtful of the plan regarding Tim’s network. And they fear, moreover, that there may be problems with the current governance. The government, which has also said it is willing to act as director of the initiative, obviously does not have the possibility of changing the management system of the company which is listed on the Stock Exchange and which therefore responds to market logic. More: it seems that the French have not been pleasantly satisfied – to put it mildly – of the plan developed in the memorandum and that they fear it is not particularly futuristic.

