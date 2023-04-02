Vivendi requests that Tim’s board review only fair offers

Vivendi allegedly wrote a letter to Tim’s board, demanding that only grid buyout proposals be scrutinized that recognize the value of these assets and that ensure that the utility company that would remain after the separation has a viable business. That’s what it reports ReutersThat cites two sources familiar with the matter.

“It’s not that the State decides, Tim’s shareholders’ meeting decides, we don’t decide…” said the Economy Minister, Giancarlo Giorgetti approached the Chamber, on the offers regarding the single network presented by KKr and Cdp-Macquarie. Of different opinion Matthew Salvini, deputy prime minister and infrastructure minister who takes sides, even if he specifies “in a personal capacity”, with Cdp who presented with Macquarie a proposal to buy Tim’s network “a content mostly industrial“.

Salvini himself said this when answering the questions of the deputies during question time in the Chamber, while he glossed over the request to know what attitude the government has on the issue Golden Power and the Antitrust node. “My personal opinion is that, be it airports, roads, motorways, railways or telecommunications, I always and in any case prefer an industrial plan to a mere financial plan that will cash in in the short term: here we need a person who in the medium-long term invest in its infrastructure and network village“.

