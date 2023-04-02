Home Business Tim, Vivendi: “The network needs a fair price”. Giorgetti: “I don’t decide”
Business

Tim, Vivendi: “The network needs a fair price”. Giorgetti: “I don’t decide”

by admin
Tim, Vivendi: “The network needs a fair price”. Giorgetti: “I don’t decide”

Vivendi requests that Tim’s board review only fair offers

Vivendi allegedly wrote a letter to Tim’s board, demanding that only grid buyout proposals be scrutinized that recognize the value of these assets and that ensure that the utility company that would remain after the separation has a viable business. That’s what it reports ReutersThat cites two sources familiar with the matter.

Tim, Giorgetti: “KKr or Cdp? The shareholders’ meeting decides, not the state”

“It’s not that the State decides, Tim’s shareholders’ meeting decides, we don’t decide…” said the Economy Minister, Giancarlo Giorgetti approached the Chamber, on the offers regarding the single network presented by KKr and Cdp-Macquarie. Of different opinion Matthew Salvini, deputy prime minister and infrastructure minister who takes sides, even if he specifies “in a personal capacity”, with Cdp who presented with Macquarie a proposal to buy Tim’s network “a content mostly industrial“.

Salvini himself said this when answering the questions of the deputies during question time in the Chamber, while he glossed over the request to know what attitude the government has on the issue Golden Power and the Antitrust node. “My personal opinion is that, be it airports, roads, motorways, railways or telecommunications, I always and in any case prefer an industrial plan to a mere financial plan that will cash in in the short term: here we need a person who in the medium-long term invest in its infrastructure and network village“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  SNCF is preparing to attack the Italian railway market

You may also like

Lgbt couples, left-wing mayors in revolt. Decaro: “I...

Turkish winemaker Ahmet Yildirim is asserting himself in...

Leading indicators show that the overall recovery of...

Car leasing: comparison with cheap offers | April...

Polls, ministers most loved? They are 3. Meloni-Schlein...

Comdirect: €1,100 premium for securities transfers – this...

The Air Force turns 100, Mattarella: “Honor to...

Rapid industrial investment growth and structural adjustment have...

Cheap e-cars 2023: The 4 cheapest leasing deals

Renewables agreement, the EU raises the bar: target...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy