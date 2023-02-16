Horoscope today Thursday 16 February 2023: today’s astrological forecasts sign by sign

ARIES HOROSCOPE FOR TODAY THURSDAY 16 FEBRUARY 2023

Aries daily horoscope:

You will bring the older version of yourself into social interactions when the sun conjuncts mature Saturn in your house of community. Sometimes, you have to be the adult who gets everyone to take things seriously and make responsible decisions about the future. It may not be a fun undertaking. However, you will get a boost of confidence and the respect of your peers when you assert your authority. Communicating with people about money can be difficult as fickle Mercury squares the lunar nodes. Your information may be out of date or there may be a large financial discrepancy between you and your friends. It’s smart to avoid discussing money.

TAURUS HOROSCOPE FOR TODAY THURSDAY 16 FEBRUARY 2023

Taurus daily horoscope:

Your discipline and determination to reach a career milestone are unmatched. As the Aquarius Sun meets powerful Saturn in your professional field, you will bring the full weight of your experience into what you do. Your hard work probably won’t go unnoticed. You could earn the admiration and respect of both your superiors and your colleagues. There’s no better time to show the decision makers in your world that you are responsible and capable of taking on a bigger role. As talkative Mercury collides with the nodal axis, you’d do well to refrain from honking your horn. Instead, it’s best to let your results speak for themselves.

GEMINI TODAY’S HOROSCOPE THURSDAY 16 FEBRUARY 2023

Gemini daily horoscope:

You take education quite seriously while overseer Saturn is in your house of higher education. You’ll have no trouble bending over when it’s time to hit the books as Saturn and the intellectual Aquarian Sun align. Today you will spend as many hours as necessary to become proficient in your chosen subject. When you share your knowledge with other people, you will be a diligent teacher who perseveres until everyone understands the lesson. If you’re dealing with legal matters, taking shortcuts can cause problems. It’s best to do things strictly by the rules. Even an intelligent and resourceful person like you may have unanswered questions.

CANCER HOROSCOPE TODAY THURSDAY 16 FEBRUARY 2023

Cancer daily horoscope :

Tensions may arise between you and someone who doesn’t offer the material support you need. As the idealistic Aquarian Sun merges with demanding Saturn in your shared resource zone, it is unlikely that anyone will live up to your expectations. Are you asking too much? Or do the people you rely on fail to give the best they get? You shouldn’t be waiting for someone to come forward. Be prepared to take care of your needs. Getting the emotional support you want can be difficult. Don’t take it personally if someone doesn’t respond to you. You might not be at the top of their priority list today.

