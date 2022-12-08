Futures not moved, oil rises

Slightly positive performance for futures contracts on European stock exchanges in view of the forthcoming opening. The future on the Paris Cac 40 shows an increase of 0.15%, while on the Frankfurt Dax the gain is 0.02%. Change of +0.01% for the London FTSE 100. On the other hand, futures on Wall Street are weak.

In the meantime, it dates back to the Petroleum in trading on Asian markets after hitting a year-low on Wednesday. Brent futures mark an increase of 0.88% to 77.85 dollars a barrel, while WTI gains 0.93% to 72.67 dollars. The market is struggling to find a balance after the recent news of the contraction of US inventories which had contributed to accentuate the drop; concerns remain about demand, with traders fearing a contraction in the global economy.