MILANO – The European stock exchanges return to negative trading after yesterday’s positive day. Investors try to read the incoming indications from macroeconomic data to anticipate the next moves of the central banks. The signals received from this first part of the year, however, do not seem to envisage radical changes of direction in the choices of Fed e Bcestill set on a very aggressive line to counter inflation.

On the macroeconomic data front, waiting for the Italian one, arriving on Friday, the data on French growth shows a slowdown in GDP in the fourth quarter, with growth on an annual basis at +0.5% from 1% in the previous quarter.

In Asia, the Asian stock markets closed positively, with Tokyo stopping at a cautious rise (+0.08%).