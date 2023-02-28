MILANO – The European stock exchanges return to negative trading after yesterday’s positive day. Investors try to read the incoming indications from macroeconomic data to anticipate the next moves of the central banks. The signals received from this first part of the year, however, do not seem to envisage radical changes of direction in the choices of Fed e Bcestill set on a very aggressive line to counter inflation.
On the macroeconomic data front, waiting for the Italian one, arriving on Friday, the data on French growth shows a slowdown in GDP in the fourth quarter, with growth on an annual basis at +0.5% from 1% in the previous quarter.
In Asia, the Asian stock markets closed positively, with Tokyo stopping at a cautious rise (+0.08%).
Mps does not make a price after the exit of Axa, theoretical drop of 12%
Mps does not make a price on the stock exchange with the sale of the share by Axa. The French insurance company has launched an accelerated book building to sell its stake in MPS, equal to approximately 8% of the capital at a price of 2.33 euros per share. In Piazza Affari, the stock of the Sienese bank records a theoretical drop of 12.2%
Negative bags in boot
Negative session opening for European stock exchanges. Paris’ Cac 40 dropped 0.56% to 7,254.96 points, Frankfurt’s Dax 30 0.51% to 15,302.8 points and London’s FTSE 100 0.39% to 7,904.3 points. Amsterdam’s Aex was also down, falling 0.41% to 753.89 points, while Madrid’s Ibex 35 was 0.02% below parity at 9,312.35 points. Milan was also bad, down by 0.36%.
Spread in rialzo
Start up for the spread between Btp and Bund. The differential at the opening of the session rises to 185 points, compared to 183 points the day before. The yield on the Italian 10-year bond stands at 4.44% (+3 basis points).
Euro down slightly against the dollar
Euro quotations slightly down on the dollar this morning on the foreign exchange market. The single currency stands at 1.0588 dollars, with a just negative change of 0.20%. The exchange rate with the yen is instead at 136.4, up by 0.18%