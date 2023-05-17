Today’s Stock Exchanges, May 17th. Optimism on the US debt ceiling. Japan is stronger than expected

Japan grows beyond expectations

Japan’s economy grew beyond estimates at the beginning of the year, thanks to the progressive acceleration of consumption in the services sector in the wake of the reopening of borders after the Covid-19 pandemic and despite the slowdown in exports. In the period between January and March, the GDP recorded an increase of 0.4%, while on an annualized basis the growth is 1.6%. Between October and December, growth had been flat, while on a year-on-year basis, GDP had expanded by just 0.1%. For the full fiscal year 2022, the world‘s third largest economy advanced by 1.2%. This is the second consecutive increase. Consumer spending, which makes up more than half of the country’s gross domestic product, showed an increase of 0.6% compared to +0.3% in the previous quarter, while business investments recorded a progress of 0, 9%, denying the expectations of a slowdown. The contraction in exports, equal to 4.2%, weighed 0.3% on the growth of the economy between January and March. According to analysts, although an improvement in consumption in the services sector is expected, the slowdown in global demand, especially from Europe and the United States, will continue to limit the recovery’s durability. In this sense, the spending potential generated by the gradual recovery of tourists from China and the ongoing negotiations of Japanese companies on wage increases could represent a turning point.