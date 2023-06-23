Tourism boom: 30 million Italians ready to leave

(Teleborsa) – Tourism boom for the first real post-pandemic summernot only the return of foreigners, but also Italians returning on holiday: almost 30 million people between 18 and 74 years old ready to leave between June and September for one or more trips, in Italy or abroad, for a total of almost 63 million departures with a turnover in the order of 45 billion euros. This is what the revealsConfcommercio Tourism Observatorycreated in collaboration with SWG.

“Nearly 30 million Italians traveling this summer and a record number of foreigners visiting Italy, exceeding the values ​​of 2019, make tourism the main engine of our economy”, comments the president of Confcommercio, Charles Sangalliadding that it is necessary to “retrain the structures and improve training”, an investment considered “a priority to create new jobs and strengthen the entire country system”.

The sea always remains at the top

But what are the favorite destinations of Italians? At the top of the ranking there is always the mare with 24% of the preferences. They follow art City chosen by 15% of the sample, i small villages with 9% and the mountain with 11%. The verse question is also taken up abroad, which rises to 43% from 25% last year, when at least 3 out of 4 Italians chose only national destinations (today 56%).

For seven-day trips, those who choose a non-EU destination doublewith the reappearance of destinations particularly dear to Italians before the pandemic, such as the Red Sea and the United States. For holidays in Europe they pull the neighbors France, Austria and Sloveniabut also Spain, Greece and the UKto which is added this year the Portugal also in view of the World Youth Days in early August.

Favorite hotels

As for the accommodation, more than half of Italian holidaymakers chose the accommodation facilities: for longer stays the choice falls about the hotel in 4 cases out of 10, while, for i long weekends he’s going strong B&B chosen by even 2 out of 3 people. Campsites, resorts and holiday villages they collect 20% of preferences, while the others will stay in farmhouse or will use the second box or the hospitality of friends or relatives.

Faced with an average increase in the costs of tourist services in the order of 12%, the interviewees think they can make available a budget of around 1,130 euros for the holidays, 10% more than last year: 920 euros for departures in August, 560 in June and 700 for those in July and September. And in order not to reduce the number of departures or the length of stays, 1 Italian out of 2 declares that it will limit “extra” expenses during the holiday and 1 in 3 will forego paid activities at their destination.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

