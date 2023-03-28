Transport bonus 2023: 60 euro voucher for the purchase of a monthly or annual pass for public transport

Now it’s official, the transport bonus 2023 it’s a reality. The Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matthew Salvinithe Minister of Labour, Marina Elvira Calderoneand the Minister of Economy, Giancarlo Giorgiettithey endorsed within the fuel law decree the creation of a 100 million euro fund to finance a contribution for the use of public transport. The aim of the initiative, reads a ministerial note, is to “support against high energy costs families, students and workers in the purchase of season tickets for local, regional and interregional public transport services, and for national rail transport.

Transport bonus 2023, requirements and how it works

Il transport bonus 2023 it follows the one introduced by the Draghi government last year and consists of a voucher 60 euro for the purchase of only monthly passes for public transportvalid for several months, or annuals. The incentive is intended for those who have an ISEE income lower than 20 thousand euros. The threshold was therefore reduced compared to the previous format, which provided for the limit of 35 thousand euros. The application can be submitted by 31 December 2023 on the website www.bonustrasporti.lavoro.gov.it.

