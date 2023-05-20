Home » Trust Systema! closes 2022 with growth: profit of 1.2 million and support for Lombard SMEs
Trust Systema!, financial intermediary that supports the development of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Lombardy, closed the year 2022 with a profit of around 1.2 million euros. The company has registered own funds of over 78 million euro and a Total Capital Ratio of 36.27%, with a bad debt coverage ratio of 91%. These results confirm the role of Confidi Systema! as reference trusts of Confindustria Lombardia, Confagricoltura Lombardia and Confartigianato Lombardia.

As at 31 December 2022, Confidi Systema! it has 70,400 members and total assets of 223.5 million euros. During the year, the financial intermediary continued its growth through external lines through the merger by incorporation of the Cooperativa Artigiana di Garanzia of Bergamo, an expression of the world of Confartigianato and with over 12,000 member companies.

