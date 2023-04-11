Is Elon Musk planning his own AI project on Twitter? Matt Cardy/Getty Images

Elon Musk is said to be driving a project on artificial intelligence within Twitter. According to insiders, the tech billionaire recently bought around 10,000 graphics processing units (GPU) for the platform. Musk has repeatedly been critical of the use of artificial intelligence.

Elon Musk is said to be driving an artificial intelligence project within Twitter, although he recently launched one open letter signed, calling for an industry-wide freeze on all AI training for several months.

The Tesla billionaire who took over Twitter almost half a year ago and there some drastic changes performed recently purchased around 10,000 graphics processing units (GPUs) for the platform, two people familiar with the company said. Tech companies typically use GPUs to work on large AI models, given the computational load the newer technology demands.