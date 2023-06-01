Twitter users are less and less interested in what Elon Musk is tweeting

Since his Twitter takeover, Elon Musk has changed the platform a lot picture alliance/ZUMAPRESS.com/Adrien Fillon

Twitter users are paying less and less attention to Elon Musk’s original tweets. The drop in engagement comes despite Musk’s drastically increasing number of tweets. Musk took over Twitter in late October and has since transformed the platform in many ways.

The number of users who like, retweet, or comment on Musk’s posts remains high, and there are millions of reactions to his original tweets each week. That’s according to Business Insider’s analysis of Musk’s Twitter account by Huge, a technology-focused consulting and growth firm. Engagement peaked in late October and in the weeks immediately following Musk’s official Twitter takeover, but has since declined significantly.