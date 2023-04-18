Home » Ukraine, from Warsaw to Slovenia: why the war on wheat is bad for the EU
Business

Ukraine, from Warsaw to Slovenia: why the war on wheat is bad for the EU

by admin
Ukraine, from Warsaw to Slovenia: why the war on wheat is bad for the EU

(Lapresse – Imagoeconomica)

Conflict in Ukraine and grain war, the crisis will be longer than one can imagine. Analyses

The Ukrainian crisis it initially caused the prices of many food commodities to skyrocket. Ukraine, along with other nations of theformer Soviet blocit’s a agricultural nation, with land of excellent quality. Among the major ones food commodities exported are wheat, maize and sunflower seeds. Of the wheat and maize exported, a large part ended up in European markets.

The agreement “Black Sea Grain Initiative” provided that Ukraine could export its food raw materials (in many cases competing with Russia’s, but in smaller quantities) and in return Russia could do the same. The project, as stated at the outset, aimed to feed third world countries, major buyers of Ukrainian food commodities.

However, to facilitate the sale of Ukrainian products, and regret the coffers of the state, the European Union has eliminated the main duties and other obstacles toimport of Ukrainian food products. The consequence is that the country’s wheat and maize have literally flooded the EU market, hurting domestic producers.

Different states with an agricultural vocation, such as Poland, Hungary and Slovakia have blocked imports while others such as Bulgaria and the Czech Republic are experimenting violent internal strifeby angry peasants. To understand what is happening it is better to take stock.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  European stock exchanges start on the wrong foot due to unrest in China, this Friday not the US payroll farm

You may also like

Get in Berlin startup hope Movinga sold again

Mobile, the Italian market is running: EU primacy...

That’s how expensive HU and AU are in...

“Berlusconi will return to politics. Constant monitoring, but...

Sleep comfortably on the night bus? A Swiss...

The number of fast charging points for e-cars...

social fracture and torment of Emmanuel Macron

Police find two tons of cocaine worth 400...

“Berlusconi will return to politics. Constant monitoring, but...

Decline in profits at SRG – Stable reach...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy