Ukraine, from Warsaw to Slovenia: why the war on wheat is bad for the EU

Conflict in Ukraine and grain war, the crisis will be longer than one can imagine. Analyses

The Ukrainian crisis it initially caused the prices of many food commodities to skyrocket. Ukraine, along with other nations of theformer Soviet blocit’s a agricultural nation, with land of excellent quality. Among the major ones food commodities exported are wheat, maize and sunflower seeds. Of the wheat and maize exported, a large part ended up in European markets.

The agreement “Black Sea Grain Initiative” provided that Ukraine could export its food raw materials (in many cases competing with Russia’s, but in smaller quantities) and in return Russia could do the same. The project, as stated at the outset, aimed to feed third world countries, major buyers of Ukrainian food commodities.

However, to facilitate the sale of Ukrainian products, and regret the coffers of the state, the European Union has eliminated the main duties and other obstacles toimport of Ukrainian food products. The consequence is that the country’s wheat and maize have literally flooded the EU market, hurting domestic producers.

Different states with an agricultural vocation, such as Poland, Hungary and Slovakia have blocked imports while others such as Bulgaria and the Czech Republic are experimenting violent internal strifeby angry peasants. To understand what is happening it is better to take stock.

