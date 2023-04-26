UniCredit announces buyback update for April 17-21

UniCredit announced that it had purchased as of 21 April 2023, starting from the launch of the First Tranche of the 2022 BuyBack Programme, a total of no. 32,187,729 shares, equal to 1.66% of the share capital for a total value of 600,946,311.96 euros.

The announcement concerns the buyback plan communicated to the market on 3 April 2023 and launched on the same date, in implementation of the authorization granted by the Company’s Shareholders’ Meeting held on 31 March 2023.

The data were disclosed in a press release based on the information provided by BNP Paribas Exane as intermediary appointed to execute, in full independence (so-called “riskless principal” or “matched principal”), the First Tranche of the Buy-Back Program 2022.

The UniCredit stock is confirmed today as the worst of the Ftse Mib index.

As confirmed by Il Sole 24 Ore, writes the Il Sole 24 Ore-Radiocor news agency, the focus is on the ECB’s authorization to recall the 1.25 billion euro AT1 bond that Piazza Gae Aulenti announced a few weeks ago .

So the Equita analysts:

“Already in recent weeks, despite the Credit Suisse affair and the zeroing of 16 billion AT1, rumors had emerged about UniCredit’s willingness to act in a market friendly manner by recalling the instrument, also considering the bank’s large capital endowment. However, it remains to be seen whether the institution will ‘provide’ for the replacement of the AT1 with a newly issued instrument”.