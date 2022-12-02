Home Business US Inflation Peak Really Reached? Further confirmation comes from the parameter preferred by the Fed
Business

US Inflation Peak Really Reached? Further confirmation comes from the parameter preferred by the Fed

by admin
US Inflation Peak Really Reached? Further confirmation comes from the parameter preferred by the Fed

In October, US core inflation as measured by the Fed’s preferred core PCE index rose 5% year-on-year, as expected, slowing from 5.2% in September. revised upwards from +5.1% initially disclosed).

On a monthly basis, the core PCE rose by 0.2%, slower than the estimated +0.3% and weakening compared to the previous increase, in September, equal to +0.5%.

The PCE headline index rose 6% year-on-year, below an estimated +6.2% and +6.2% previously.

On a monthly basis, the increase was 0.3%, less than the +0.5% expected and compared to the previous +0.3%.

The numbers support the views of those who believe that US inflation has peaked and that Jerome Powell’s Fed could launch less aggressive rate hikes.

It was Jerome Powell himself who said yesterday, in a speech at the Brookings Institution, that “it makes sense to moderate the pace of interest rate hikes”.

Powell added that the intensity of the Federal Reserve’s monetary tightening could be moderated as early as the next meeting of the FOMC (the monetary policy arm of the US central bank), scheduled for December 13 and 14.

The head of the US central bank spoke of “significant progress” that the Fed has made “in making (monetary) policy sufficiently restrictive”.

Of course, “there is still work to be done” and “there is likely to be a need to maintain the restrictive policy for some more time”, in order to fight inflation.

See also  SoftBank suffered a cold winter in the second quarter due to the suppression of the Chinese Communist Party's suppression of science and technology enterprises | Vision Fund | Sun Zhengyi | Alibaba

You may also like

Energy, Ascopiave sells 8% of EstEnergy to the...

FOL Trading USA: episode dated 01.12.2022

Known as a high-end machine without short boards:...

Foreign exchange trading reminder: PCE shows that inflation...

US labor market: initial claims for unemployment benefits...

Haichang Ocean Park’s stock price “shocked” in one...

Top and flop of the Ftse Mib in...

Brokerage gold stocks “report card” unveiled in November_Sina...

Flash Markets – 02.12.2022 – FinanzaOnline

Wall Street cautious after yesterday’s earnings, expectation for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy