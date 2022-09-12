Home Business Used car dealer Carvana rose more than 14% with huge potential upside Piper Sandler upgraded to “buy”
Used car dealer Carvana rose more than 14% with huge potential upside Piper Sandler upgraded to "buy"

Used car dealer Carvana rose more than 14% with huge potential upside Piper Sandler upgraded to "buy"

Gelonghui September 12丨 Used car dealer Carvana (CVNA.US) rose more than 14% to $41.91. Piper Sandler upgraded the company to “buy” from “neutral” but lowered its price target to $73 from $98. Analysts at Piper Sandler said Carvana is severely undervalued, and while the stock price could “easily continue to fall” in the near term, “such a large potential upside” outweighs market risk.

