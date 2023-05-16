Virman Cusenza as Head of Communication of the Acea Group

Virman Cusenza is the new head of Communication of the Acea Group, the multi-utility controlled by Roma Capitale and listed on the Stock Exchange (5,138 million consolidated revenues, 1,305 ebitda in 2022). Former director of “Messaggero” and “Mattino”, Cusenza, according to Prima Comunicazione, was called by CEO Fabrizio Palermo to deal – on the media and communication front with stakeholders, customer citizens, and institutions – the recovery plan that the company has planned.

Born in Palermo in 1964, Cusenza began working in journalism in 1984 after graduating in Modern Literature, collaborating with “Il Giornale di Sicilia” and later with Pippo Fava’s weekly “I Siciliani”. In 1987 he was hired at Indro Montanelli’s “Giornale”, to deal with judicial and internal political news in Palermo, following the main investigations into the mafia and the Tangentopoli season. In 1992 he joined the Roman editorial staff as a parliamentary reporter. After a year, Cusenza he joined the Caltagirone group as a columnist and head of the political service of the “Messaggero”. In autumn 2007, the publisher sent him to London as a guest journalist of the newspaper “The Independent” to study its editorial model. Upon his return, in January 2008, he was appointed deputy director of “Il Mattino” in Naples. A year and a half passed and he took over the management on 5 August 2009. He was appointed director of “Il Messaggero” on 10 December 2012. He will be director for 8 years, a Leaving the direction of via del Tritone, he joined the creative group set up by Fremantle, a leader in entertainment production and rapidly expanding in cinema and TV fiction, to produce documentaries.