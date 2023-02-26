Home Business Visual four sides equal width!Meizu 20 series frame is only 1.57mm: narrower than iPhone 14 Pro – small tech news
With the footsteps of spring, the first wave of new models in 2023 is coming soon.

Meizu, which has been silent for a year, has recently begun to frequently warm up its new flagship——Meizu 20 series, and launched 1 yuan unbounded advanced reservations on Meizu Mall and major e-commerce platforms. Participating can enjoy 36 months of super long warranty, PANDAER 100W Fast charging data cable and dust-free second-stick tempered film set and other rights and interests.

Today, Meizu Technology once again warms up for the new machine. On the Meizu 20 series, it will adopt the suspension dispensing 3.0 process, 0.17mm extremely narrow dispensing,The narrowest bezel is 1.57mm, which is narrower than the 2.15mm bezel of the iPhone 14 Pro.Thanks to this, the Meizu 20 series can achieve visual equal width on all four sides and take into account screen protection.

It is worth mentioning that at the Geely Galaxy brand conference held earlier, the Meizu 20 series unexpectedly appeared.

Judging from the PPT photos, the Meizu 20 series looks not low,The straight screen + straight edge design makes the whole machine look very thin and delicate, and the extremely narrow screen frame has a strong visual impact.The rear is a vertical three-camera solution, and there is a ring flash below it.

Judging from the introduction of the press conference, the Meizu 20 series will be deeply linked with the Flyme Auto car and machine, and realize the fusion experience of the whole scene through the interaction between the mobile phone and the car.

See also  Xiaomi's Japanese press conference is finalized Wang Hua: It's not the Xiaomi 13 series

In terms of comprehensive configuration,The Meizu 20 series is equipped with the second-generation Snapdragon 8+LPDDR5X memory+UFS 4.0 flash memory performance iron triangle,The total heat dissipation area of ​​the mobile phone is as high as 36242mm², which is 56% higher than that of the previous generation. It will have better temperature control performance in extreme game scenarios.

At the same time, the new machine is equipped with the Flyme 10 system for the first time, which is known as “smooth reading and writing without stuttering for over 36 months”. The whole series is equipped with ultrasonic fingerprint 2.0, supports 0.075 wet hand unlocking, built-in 13 gaming-grade high-energy antennas, and is equipped with infrared remote control for the first time Function.

