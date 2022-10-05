Home Business Von der Leyen, ready to price cap on gas for electricity
Von der Leyen, ready to price cap on gas for electricity

Von der Leyen, ready to price cap on gas for electricity

“High gas prices are driving high electricity prices. We should limit this inflationary impact of gas on electricity, everywhere in Europe. This is why, alongside our action on imported gas, we are ready to discuss the introduction of a cap on the price of gas used for the production of electricity ». This was written by the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, in a letter addressed to EU leaders in view of the informal summit in Prague. “This should reduce electricity prices, in anticipation of a structural reform of the electricity market,” she adds.

