Wall Street begins the month of October and the last quarter of the year in the name of buy, with the Dow Jones leaping by over 600 points (+ 2.14%), to 29,340 points; the S&P 500 which advanced by 2% to 3,657 and the Nasdaq which rose by 1.61% to 10,742 points.

The US stock indices indicate the desire of investors to leave behind the nightmare of September, which saw both the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 end the worst month since March 2020, or the month remembered as the beginning of the Covid pandemic -19. The question is always the same, that is, whether the recovery has a foundation to move forward: someone does not rule out the possibility of a bear market rally, but it is too early to say.

In September, the Dow Jones lost 8.8%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite lost 9.3% and 10.5%, respectively. All three major indices ended their sixth negative week of the past seven.

In the third quarter, the Dow Jones lost 6.66%, reporting the third consecutive quarter of losses for the first time since the third quarter of 2015.

Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite slipped 5.28% and 4.11% respectively, ending the third consecutive quarter in the red for the first time since 2009.

US Treasury yields are down, with the ten-year yields, which last week had jumped to a record since 2007, exceeding the 4% threshold, currently hovering around 3.617%, and two-year rates down to 4.076%.

Watch out for the sharp rise in oil prices.

Oil prices are flying after some rumors, according to which the Opec + organization is considering the option of announcing a cut of more than 1 million barrels a day, in order to support crude prices.

The WTI contract traded in New York flies over + 5% to $ 83.78 a barrel; Brent prices rallied by more than 4.5%, traveling above the $ 89 per barrel threshold.

The next OPEC + meeting is expected the day after tomorrow, 5 October.

The output cut would be the strongest since 2020, when OPEC + reduced production by a record 10 million barrels per day, in the wake of the slump in demand caused by the Covid pandemic.

