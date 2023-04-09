Habeck was reluctant to comment on the proposal by Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) to pay scrapping bonuses based on the age of the previous heating system. “A link to the age of a heating system starts with the climate protection effect. That’s an important aspect, but then we have to see how we can ensure social balance,” he said. “It is important to me that people with lower and middle incomes in particular receive clear support.” According to Habeck, the concept for social equalization should be ready when the cabinet deals with the Building Energy Act.