Warren Buffett’s best quotes on his unusual diet

Warren Buffett may be a billionaire businessman in his 90s, but he eats like a kid. The Berkshire Hathaway investor and CEO loves McDonald’s, Coca-Cola and Dairy Queen. Buffett says enjoying his diet is key to his happiness and long life.

Warren Buffett may be 92 and one of the richest people alive, but he still has a childish taste for fast food, sugary sodas, and sweet treats. The famed investor and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway counts burgers, hot dogs and ice cream among his favorite foods. He eats McDonald’s for breakfast, drinks five cans of Coke a day and devours biscuits and chocolate.

Appropriately, Berkshire owns See’s Candies and Dairy Queen, while Coca-Cola and Kraft Heinz are among the largest holdings in its $300 billion stock portfolio. In interviews, in his annual letters to shareholders, and at Berkshire’s annual meetings, Buffett has defended his eating habits — and voiced his distaste for vegetables and other healthy options.

Here are Buffett’s 11 best quotes about his diet, abridged slightly for length and clarity:

“I am now 92 years old and have the eating habits of a 6 year old. So far it’s working. Charlie is 99 years old and he doesn’t eat any better than me. I found everything I like to eat when I was six years old. Why would I mess around with all these other foods? If someone told me that I would live a year longer if I ate nothing but broccoli and a few other things for my entire life, I would say, ‘Subtract the year from the end of my life and let me eat this, what I like to eat.’” (CNBC) “I believe luck makes a huge difference in terms of longevity. And I’m happier drinking Coke or eating hot caramel sundaes or hot dogs.” (CNBC) “I’m a quarter Coca-Cola. If I eat 2700 calories a day, a quarter of that is Coca-Cola. I drink at least five 12-ounce servings (about 355 milliliters). I do that every day. I drink three Cokes a day and two at night.” (Fortune) “I checked the actuarial tables and the lowest mortality rate is in 6 year olds. So I decided to eat like a 6 year old. It’s the safest path I can take.” (Fortune) “When it comes to food, I follow a very simple rule. If a three-year-old won’t eat it, neither will I.” (“The Snowball: Warren Buffett and the Business of Life”) “To me, broccoli, asparagus, and Brussels sprouts look like Chinese food crawling around on the plate. Cauliflower almost makes me nauseous. I reluctantly eat carrots. I don’t like sweet potatoes. I don’t even want to get close to rhubarb, it makes me gag. My idea of ​​vegetables are green beans, corn and peas. I like spaghetti and grilled cheese sandwiches. I eat meatloaf, but I would never order it in a restaurant.” (“The Snowball”) “During our meetings, Charlie and I will each consume enough Coke, See’s Fudge and See’s Peanut Brittle to meet an NFL player’s weekly calorie requirement. A long time ago we discovered a fundamental truth: There’s nothing like eating carrots and broccoli when you’re really hungry—and want to stay hungry.” (2015 letter) “There’s a lot to be said for being happy with what you do. If I had only eaten broccoli and Brussels sprouts my whole life, I probably wouldn’t have lived that long. I would approach every meal thinking I was going to jail or something.” (Meeting 2015) “When I compare drinking Coca-Cola to something someone would sell me at Whole Foods – I don’t see a smile on the faces of the people at Whole Foods.” (Meeting 2015) “I like to eat the same thing over and over again. I could have a ham sandwich for breakfast every day for 50 days straight.” (“The Snowball”) “I don’t eat Chinese food. If it’s necessary, serve me rice and I’ll just move it around on my plate and then I’ll go to my room and eat peanuts.” (“The Snowball”) (Note d. EDI: This was Buffett’s response when Bill and Melinda Gates asked him what he liked to eat before a group trip to China. Buffett spoke up after experiencing a disastrous sushi dinner several years earlier, and was served hamburgers, fries, and Kirsch Coke throughout the trip).

This article was translated from English by Victoria Niemsch. You can find the original here.