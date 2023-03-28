“We have to inspire the youngsters”: Swissmechanic Director Jürg Marti on his industry’s fight against the shortage of young people and skilled workers

For the most part, business is going well, and industrial companies are relatively relaxed when it comes to energy supplies and the strength of the Swiss franc. The biggest problem is the labor shortage. Jürg Marti heads the Swissmechanic association based in Weinfelden. He tells how mechanical and metal workers and electrical companies compete for talent.