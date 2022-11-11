Home Business WeChat update!Support messages withdraw revisions within five minutes, but not all messages — Fast Technology — Technology changes the future
Business

WeChat update!Support messages withdraw revisions within five minutes, but not all messages — Fast Technology — Technology changes the future

by admin
WeChat update!Support messages withdraw revisions within five minutes, but not all messages — Fast Technology — Technology changes the future

As a national app, WeChat is currently one of the most used apps in China, with more than 1 billion users. And every time its update function, it directly affects the usage habits of many people.

A few days ago, the WeChat Android platform ushered in the official version 8.0.30 update, which brought many new features, including support for text messages to be withdrawn within five minutes, which has aroused praise from many netizens.

It is reported that in the new version of WeChat,WeChat supports modifying and withdrawing messages within five minutes. Previously, only messages within two minutes could be withdrawn.It should be noted that only text messages within five minutes can be recalled, not all messages.

The move from two minutes to five minutes means users now have more time to review and modify retracted content.

In addition, in addition to the five-minute withdrawal function, this update to WeChat also added a manual customer service function. The UI of the “Help and Feedback” page in the settings page of the beta version has been refactored. The corresponding questions have been added with icons in front of them, which are more clear on the whole. In addition, the “Online Consultation” entry has been added.

and,WeChat also adds new functions such as WeChat keyboard plug-in, support for comment expansion in the circle of friends, support for custom filling in WeChat status, and support for rehearsal for live video accounts.

WeChat update!Support messages withdraw changes within five minutes but not all messages

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Fast Technology

See also  Windows 11 Lazy Pack’s 14 new features have a more beautiful interface and native support for Android Apps? ｜Hong Kong 01｜Digital Life

Responsible editor: Ruofeng

You may also like

Spid activated by 63% of Italians: Pnrr target...

FTX starts the bankruptcy process. The deep cryptocurrency...

Volkswagen ID.Buzz electric, range, price and versions of...

Sau San Tang (08200) Announces Interim Results, Shareholders’...

Packaging, costs and emissions for glass make reuse...

Huilian Financial Services (08030) released the first three...

Trading and FOMO anxiety: Andrea Unger explains how...

Aiways, the Chinese brand expands the Technical Center...

Bosideng responds to the first rise and then...

CO2 emissions back to pre-Covid levels: what will...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy