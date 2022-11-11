As a national app, WeChat is currently one of the most used apps in China, with more than 1 billion users. And every time its update function, it directly affects the usage habits of many people.

A few days ago, the WeChat Android platform ushered in the official version 8.0.30 update, which brought many new features, including support for text messages to be withdrawn within five minutes, which has aroused praise from many netizens.

It is reported that in the new version of WeChat,WeChat supports modifying and withdrawing messages within five minutes. Previously, only messages within two minutes could be withdrawn.It should be noted that only text messages within five minutes can be recalled, not all messages.

The move from two minutes to five minutes means users now have more time to review and modify retracted content.

In addition, in addition to the five-minute withdrawal function, this update to WeChat also added a manual customer service function. The UI of the “Help and Feedback” page in the settings page of the beta version has been refactored. The corresponding questions have been added with icons in front of them, which are more clear on the whole. In addition, the “Online Consultation” entry has been added.

and,WeChat also adds new functions such as WeChat keyboard plug-in, support for comment expansion in the circle of friends, support for custom filling in WeChat status, and support for rehearsal for live video accounts.