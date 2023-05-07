Weekend horoscope 6 May and 7 May 2023 sign by sign of Affaritaliani.it

Weekend horoscope 6 May and 7 May 2023: the astrological forecasts of the weekend sign by sign

Weekend Horoscope Predictions Saturday May 6 and Sunday May 7: Your weekend horoscope tells you how cosmic energy will impact your weekend plans. Don’t start the weekend without reading your horoscope!

ARIES WEEKEND HOROSCOPE 6 MAY – 7 MAY 2023

Aries weekend horoscope: Ceres is stationed directly in Virgo and your home of well-being, inviting you to contemplate how well you take care of yourself and provide for your loved ones. Sometimes, you have to be proactive in taking care of your family and your chosen circle. Not everyone feels comfortable asking for what they need. It’s an excellent time to refresh your diet and exercise regimen. If necessary, consult a health or fitness professional. Your health is your wealth, so you won’t regret spending a little more to improve.

TAURUS WEEKEND HOROSCOPE 6 MAY – 7 MAY 2023

Taurus weekend horoscope : Do you feel fulfilled by your love life? This is a question you will seriously consider as nurturing Ceres stations headed into the realm that rules dating and romance. Do you try too hard or too little to connect with people in a supportive way? Are you good at asking for what you want? This is also an opportune time to evaluate your relationship with the children in your life. Do they consider you to be loving and caring? Or are you overprotective and controlling? This is an opportune time to improve the way you relate to the people you care about.

GEMINI WEEKEND HOROSCOPE 6 MAY – 7 MAY 2023

Gemini Weekend Horoscope: Nurturer Ceres stations directly in Virgo and your home realm, inviting you to consider how you and your family respond to each other’s needs. Do you skim the surface and provide the bare minimum? Or do you dig deep and offer support in ways that really make a difference? The quality of care you received as a child can affect how well you care for the people you care about. If the attention you’ve received has been lacking, you may find it difficult to flex your nurturing skills and do more. Start by practicing some self-care.

CANCER WEEKEND HOROSCOPE 6 MAY – 7 MAY 2023

Cancer weekend horoscope : Do you use encouraging language when conversing with loved ones? This is something you will want to consider as a Ceres station feeder right into your communications home. How you are addressed lets you know if you are cared for, appreciated and loved. Therefore, the way you and your family talk to each other can have a far-reaching impact on your lives. This is an opportune time to add more tenderness to your conversations. It’s also the perfect time to ask for what you need. You deserve to receive the same treatment you give to others.

