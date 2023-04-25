what changes and the upcoming measures

The Government Work Decree

It takes shape work decree that the cabinet prepares to launch on May 1st. In addition to the new cut of the wedge the government has also envisaged provisions for the relaunch of active policies and training and changes to fixed-term contracts.

In the first place, the date of 1 January 2024 will be set for the introduction of the Guarantee for inclusion (Gil), the measure that Palazzo Chigi intends to replace the Basic income. It will be recognized to families with at least one disabled person, a minor, a person aged at least 60 or a recipient of acivil disability certificate. Il benefit it reaches 6,000 euros a year (500 euros a month, updated to the new equivalence scale). The subsidy is integrated up to 3,360 euros (280 euros per month) as a rent contribution. The support is provided for 18 months. After a month of hiatus, it starts again for another 12.

For i beneficiary of the Rdc who, upon expiry of the 7 months of subsidy envisaged, have now signed an employment pact and are included in measures of active politics, instead comes the Performance of accompaniment to work (Pal). It can be requested from 1 September, and is worth 350 euros per month. Same value for the Job Activation Guarantee (Gal) recognized to individuals between 18 and 59 years of age in conditions of absolute poverty, with an ISEE value not exceeding 6 thousand euros.

The Labor decree will contain measures to also dismantle the dignity decree. Up to 12 months, employers will be able to continue to stipulate contracts fixed-term “free”i.e. without indicating the reasons justifying the use of the temporary relationship. To go up from 12 to 24 months, the reasons must instead be indicated. Based on directions contained in the draft of the Labor decree, the reasons will become three: specific needs envisaged by the collective agreements (article 51 of Legislative Decree 81 of 2015); specific needs of a technical, organizational and production nature identified by the parties in the absence of contractual provisions, upon certification of the same by a certification commission; or needs to replace other workers.

In the draft of the Labor decree, the extension to 2025 of expansion contractinitially planned until 2023, which is then extended by two more years (2024 and 2025). Until 2025, therefore, it will be possible for companies to start a consultation procedure aimed at signing the expansion contract. Processes are affected by the tool reindustrialization e reorganization of companies with a workforce of more than 50 workers (limit reduced from one thousand to 50 units for the years 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025).

They are also expected incentives for those who hire Gil’s beneficiaries. If a contract is triggered a indefinite time (apprenticeship and transformations of temporary contracts included) a 100% contribution relief is recognized for 24 months (up to 8,000 euros a year). If the contract is term or seasonal, the incentive is 50% (up to 4,000 euros a year) for 12 months. To private employers who hire under 30 NEETs and registered in the national operational program “Youth Employment Initiative” an incentive is recognized for a period of 12 months equal to 60% of the gross monthly salary taxable for social security purposes.

It recognizes the increase ofsingle check envisaged only for households in which both parents are holders of labor income, even for minors belonging to households where, at the time of submitting the application, only one working parent is present since the other is deceased. Finally, the decree should include a fund to compensate thefatal accident during training activities. For this year the dowry is 10 million, so as to be able to respond to requests for events that have occurred since 1 January 2018, the date of entry into force of the discipline that regulates school-work. From 2024 there are two million available. Also insure private students. (Ticker)