Not long ago, the DXOMARK evaluation of Xiaomi Mi 12S Ultra was officially released, and it won the fifth place in the world . But once again let DXO be talked about. It is reported that this time the Xiaomi Mi 12S Ultra was purchased and evaluated by DXO at their own expense. Long before the release, Lei Jun said that this time the DXO was unexpected.

But this time, Xiaomi Mi 12S Ultra brought the IMX898 with a 1-inch maximum bottom, as well as Leica’s color tuning, etc., and it has a very good reputation in photography.It has even been well-received by a large number of professional photographers, which clearly does not match the DXO score.

In fact, after Huawei launched the DXO competition, various manufacturers are very keen to score points, but the popularity has dropped significantly in the past two years, and fewer and fewer mobile phones will be actively sent for testing.

In this regard, DXO’s XEO Frederick gave what he thought was the simplest and most intuitive answer in an interview with Jiemian News:

“It’s not that fewer and fewer manufacturers don’t use our test scores, but fewer and fewer mobile phone test scores can rank first.”

And only the “first place” has the meaning of being promoted and mentioned by the enterprise.

