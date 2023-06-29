Why home ownership is more affordable today than it was 40 years ago

home

1980s: Prefabricated houses for individualists

(Photo: Prefab World)

Düsseldorf Savings Bank President Helmut Schleweis had pithy words: “Home ownership is now so expensive that two average earners can no longer finance it on their own,” he said recently in a keynote speech at the Sparkasse Day. “I think that’s unfair, not fair to the generations, a gross impertinence towards a growing part of our population, especially towards young families,” said Schleweis.

He hits a feeling that many people in Germany currently have. Since the sharp increase in interest rates from one to four percent last year and the only moderate fall in prices, real estate has in fact no longer been affordable for many interested parties – or only with clear compromises and restrictions.

Read on now

Get access to this and every other article in the

Web and in our app free of charge for 4 weeks.

Further

You are already registered?



log in now



Read on now

Get access to this and every other article in the

web and in our app.

Further

You are already registered?



log in now



]]>

Note to the editor >>

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

