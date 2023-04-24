Widespread carelessness in the markets

Global stock markets have recovered from their fall 2022 lows and some stocks have even made new highs. Bulls and bears are arguing about the more likely scenario. Monetary indicators advise caution.

Despite various problems, the stock indices have recovered from their lows in autumn – surprisingly strong in Europe if you look at the Euro Stoxx 50, the Dax or the French Cac 40. Anyone who reads the comments of the financial market experts recognizes more optimism and carelessness again. Most of them are permanent optimists anyway and feel confirmed in their religion by the brilliant advance of the last few months.