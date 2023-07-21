WPS Office Unveils 2023 Annual Update with New UI Upgrade and AI Solution

WPS Office Releases 2023 Annual Update with New UI Upgrade and AI Solution

In a recent announcement, WPS Office has revealed the launch of its 2023 annual update, introducing various new features including WPS AI, new components, new vision, and enhanced capabilities.

Users can now apply to become a smart office experience officer through the WPS AI official website, gaining the opportunity to experience the AI generation solution. The update also introduces a new category of online smart documents, which includes smart documents for content creation and collaboration products, smart forms for online forms and application building tools, as well as smart forms for information collection artifacts.

One of the notable changes in the new version of WPS Office is its redesigned user interface (UI). The update also brings the ability to share documents through links, allowing users to invite others to view, comment, or edit. Additionally, the new version now supports customizable document editing permissions.

For Windows users, upgrading to version 12 or above of the software is sufficient to access the latest features. Alternatively, users can download the new version from the official WPS Office website. However, it is important to note that currently, the updated version is only available for Windows, while iOS users can find it on the Apple App Store. To experience WPS AI capabilities, users must have an account with AI rights.

It is worth mentioning that the opinions expressed in this article solely belong to the author and do not represent the views of Sohu, an information release platform. Sohu strictly offers information storage space services.

As technology continues to progress, WPS Office’s annual update aims to offer a more advanced and efficient office experience for its users. With the integration of AI solutions and enhanced UI, the latest version of WPS Office is expected to cater to the changing needs of professionals and businesses.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

