Wuniu Holdings Forms Strategic Partnership with Shanghai Guijiu and Shanyuan for Public Welfare Missions and Social Responsibilities

Wuniu Holdings Forms Strategic Partnership with Shanghai Guijiu and Shanyuan for Public Welfare Missions and Social Responsibilities

Fulfilling Public Welfare Missions and Bravely Assuming Social Responsibilities | Wuniu Holdings signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Shanghai Guijiu and Shanyuan

On June 30, the signing ceremony of the strategic cooperation agreement between Wuniu Holdings, Shanghai Guijiu, and Shanyuan took place in Ningbo Shanyuan. Representatives from all parties attended the event and shared their public welfare resources and corporate visions.

The partnership between Wuniu Holdings, Shanghai Guijiu, and Shanyuan is significant in the context of public welfare charity, as it plays a crucial role in improving people’s livelihoods and well-being and building a harmonious society. Through this collaboration, the three entities aim to leverage their respective resource advantages and industry influence to accurately identify market opportunities and enhance their overall industry perspective. They plan to collaborate extensively in social welfare and charity, industrial investment, and planning, among other areas, with the aim of inspiring more individuals to participate in public welfare undertakings and delivering positive energy to society. Their ultimate goal is to achieve both commercial and social value.

Shanyuan Public Welfare Platform, with the support of the Ningbo Municipal Party Committee and the government, is a voluntary service community established by non-governmental charitable organizations. It is positioned as a landmark of urban charity culture, a public welfare theme park, and a revitalized public welfare museum. In the areas of emergency relief, charity culture advocacy, and impact investment, Shanyuan Public Welfare Platform is set to be rated as an AAAAA-level social organization by the Ningbo Civil Affairs Bureau in 2023.

It is important to note that the content presented in this article is solely for informational purposes and does not constitute investment or consumption advice. For further clarification on the facts presented, readers are advised to consult the respective parties involved. The opinions expressed in this article are not representative of this website but are provided for readers’ reference only.

