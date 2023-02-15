© Reuters.



Investing.com – On Tuesday, the United States released data. The U.S. Department of Labor announced that the monthly change in the consumer price index (CPI) in January changed from a 0.1% decline in December to an increase of 0.5%, the largest increase in three months, in line with expectations; year-on-year The increase slowed from 6.5% in December to 6.4%, the lowest since 2021, but higher than the market estimate of 6.2%.

Excluding food and energy during the period, the month-on-month increase accelerated by 0.1 percentage points to 0.4%, in line with expectations; the year-on-year increase slowed from 5.7% in December to 5.6%, slightly higher than the expected 5.5%. Nearly half of the increase in prices last month came from higher accommodation costs. Energy prices rose for the first time in three months, but used car prices fell for seven straight months.

U.S. President Joe Biden issued a statement, saying that prices continued to fall but remained high, and he believed that efforts were still needed to curb inflation.

After the release of the data, the probability of another 0.25% increase in June is expected to be close to 50%. Swap contracts show that the rate peak was raised to 5.27% in July, and the chances of a 0.25% rate cut before the end of the year have fallen to less than 100%.

European and American stock markets

Data released on Tuesday showed that although U.S. inflation slowed to 6.4% in January, it was still high and exceeded expectations, which also means that the Federal Reserve may still raise interest rates substantially in the future. The news caused US stocks to come under repeated pressure, but the closing losses narrowed.

After the data was released, it repeatedly rose by 8 basis points, reaching a high of 3.799%; those sensitive to interest rates rose by up to 10.9 basis points, to 4.643%, and reported at 3.9150%.

As of the close, it fell 156 points or 0.46% to 34,089 points; fell 0.03% to 4,136 points; rose 0.57% to 11,960 points. In terms of futures, (NQZ2) is currently down 0.35%.

Among individual stocks, shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA ) climbed 7.5%. On the news, the data labeling employees in the New York factory have notified Musk on Tuesday that they will promote the formation of a union. Workers are demanding that Tesla provide higher wages and a safer work environment while reducing the physically damaging stress of production. Workers told the outlet that Tesla monitors keyboards to track how long employees take to complete tasks, and how long they work. At the Buffalo, New York, plant, there are about 800 analysts who label image data for Tesla’s Autopilot.

In addition, Boeing (NYSE: ) received an order from Air India (Air India) for aircraft with a total unit price of 34 billion US dollars. Its stock price rebounded after rebounding 2.6%.

It is also worth noting that Coca-Cola (NYSE: ) shares closed down -1.67% on Tuesday. Revenue in the fourth quarter increased by 7% to $10.13 billion, better than the expected $10 billion, and net profit fell from $2.41 billion to $2.03 billion. billion, also in line with expectations.

And another company that released its financial report, data analysis company Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: ), predicted that it would make money for the first time this year, and its stock price rose by 21.16%.

In terms of European stocks, the U.S. inflation figures were higher than market expectations, and U.S. stocks were under pressure, limiting the upside of European stocks. Specifically, the market closed up 0.08% to 462 points, a new one-year high. The biggest increase in the market was 0.88%, and the cumulative gain this year has exceeded 9%; it closed at 15,380 points, with a loss of 0.11% or 16 points; it closed at 7,213 points , up 0.07% or 5 points; to close at 7,953 points, slightly up 0.08% or 6 points.

In terms of data, the preliminary gross domestic product (GDP) of the euro zone in the fourth quarter of last year rose 0.1% quarter-on-quarter and 1.9% year-on-year, both in line with expectations.

In addition, the French industrial giant Schneider ( ) fell 1.29% to 151.48 euros.

asian stock market

A shares closed at 3293 points, up 9 points or 0.28%, with a turnover of 355.558 billion yuan; at 12094 points, down 18 points or 0.15%, with a turnover of 558.431 billion yuan; at 2565 points, down 8 points or 0.31%.

It should also be noted that it is currently down 0.05%; at 2.912%.

Hong Kong stocks closed down 50 points or 0.24% to 21,113 points; 7,110 points, down 34 points or 0.48%; closed at 4,330 points, down 44 points or 1%; still need to pay attention, closed at 21,118 points, up 19 points, compared with Yesterday the Hang Seng Index closed 4 points above water, with 18,415 contracts traded.

Other Asian stocks closed at 27602 points, up 175 points or 0.64%; at 2465 points, up 12 points or 0.53%; at 7628 points, up 14 points or 0.18%; down 0.53%, at 1034,93 points.

commodity market

In terms of crude oil, higher-than-expected U.S. inflation data and news that the U.S. government will release the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) dragged down international oil prices by more than 1%. Among them, it closed down $1.08 or 1.35% on Tuesday to $79.06 a barrel; it closed down $1.03 or 1.19% to $85.58 a barrel.

52.695 euros; 2.567 dollars.

In the gold market, the rise in U.S. inflation data slowed down, and the market speculated that the Federal Reserve would continue to slow down the pace of interest rate hikes. International gold prices bottomed out and rebounded after falling for three trading days in a row. It closed up 0.1 percent at $1,865.4 an ounce; it edged up 0.04 percent to close at $1,854.

Foreign exchange market

In the foreign exchange market, it once fell 0.73% to 102.586, and the decline in the late period narrowed sharply.

It should be noted that the average hourly wage in the UK rose by 6.7% in December after deducting bonuses, which is the fastest growth rate since the statistics began in 2001. It was up 1.07% at most to $1.2269. Meanwhile, the euro zone economy grew by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, in line with expectations, and rose as much as 0.75% to $1.0807.

In addition, the Japanese government nominated Kazuo Ueda as the new governor of the central bank, and nominated Shinichi Uchida, a director of the central bank, and Ryozo Himi, former director of the Financial Services Agency, as deputy governors.It had risen 0.68% to 131.51 per dollar

As of press time, Investing.com’s market data showed that it was reported at 6.8350; it was reported at 6.8266.

Finally, Zeng rose 3.08% to about $22,300.

