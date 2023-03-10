Veneto, Zaia and the “liberal” choice that the League does not like

Luca Zaia makes a decision on countertrend with the ideas of his matchthe Lega. The governor of Veneto has decided to give the go-ahead for the establishment in its Region of a sex change center. The resolution – we read in the Corriere della Sera – was approved by his council. “It’s about a choice of civilization“, says the president of the Region in an interview with the Gazzettino, who has long appeared more “liberal” about ethical issues and gods civil rights than the rest of his party. The turning point, moreover foreseen by a 1982 State law, was approved unanimously by the junta. The assessor of Fratelli d’Italia Elena also said yes Donazzanwho on more than one occasion had waged very hard battles against «the gender».

Protest instead – continues the Corriere – the Pro-life & family movement: “With the Zaia sex change center play on the skin of the fragile“. The governor specified that «the resolution was been ready for months, but I wanted to avoid electoral controversies». A very different political scenario compared to that of five years ago when, always in Venetoon the same theme, one was unleashed buffer: “objections in the Lega? I respect everyone’s opinions, but stop taboo”replies the president who in recent years has accelerated his line”progressive“.

