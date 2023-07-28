Zaza Pizza 2: A Taste of Cuba Expands in Hialeah

Title: Zaza Pizzeria Expands to Hialeah, Bringing the Taste of Cuba to Miami

Subtitle: A Family-Friendly, Authentic Cuban Pizza Experience

Miami, FL – If you’re in Miami and looking for a delicious treat for the whole family, a new place called Zaza Pizzeria might just be the perfect option. Opening its doors this Saturday in the city of Hialeah, Zaza Pizza 2 promises an expanded menu with exciting new features, sure to please everyone, especially the youngest members of your family.

Zaza Pizza, known for its authentic Cuban flavors, emerged in 2016 in Miami. Its name pays tribute to the mill where its owner grew up, evoking a sense of nostalgia and tradition. From the start, Zaza Pizza’s mission has been to bring back the true taste of Cuban pizza, along with other traditional dishes, all within a warm and welcoming family atmosphere.

The first location, situated at 803 NW 37th Ave, offers a diverse range of culinary delights that not only satisfy the palate but also recreate the flavors and aromas of Cuban cuisine. From delectable snacks to sandwiches and breakfast dishes, Zaza Pizza ensures a gastronomic experience that captures the essence of the island.

Expanding its service six months ago, Zaza Pizza also introduced an express pizzeria at 10 NE 167th Street in Miami. This Food Truck delights customers with made-to-order pizzas, spaghetti, and refreshing fruit shakes, garnering high praise from those who have experienced their street-side delicacies.

For those who prefer to enjoy Zaza Pizza from the comfort of their own homes, the restaurant offers online ordering and a convenient app for a seamless experience.

What sets Zaza Pizza apart is its dedication to delivering artisan pizzas, the exceptional treatment provided by its employees, and the overall quality of their dishes. The extensive menu includes a range of pizza options such as ham, pepperoni, mushroom, and vegetable, as well as traditional Cuban snacks like taro and corn fritters. Additionally, Zaza Pizza serves pasta with various sauces, Cuban sandwiches, and a wide selection of breakfast items and drinks.

The pizzas at Zaza Pizza are made with fresh ingredients, with the dough prepared daily using an exclusive formula, ensuring the perfect texture and unmistakable Cuban pizza flavor. Customers can pair their pizzas with a cold lager, malt, milkshake, or soft drink of their choice.

In just two days, on Saturday at 3 pm, Zaza Pizzeria will be opening its third location in Hialeah, located at 2360 W 68th St Ste 130. This new establishment promises a cozy atmosphere, an attractive design, and an expanded menu, including new options like lasagna, cream cheese, chicken wings, and a variety of desserts.

The highlight of the new branch is an ice cream shop featuring a wide array of flavors served in traditional Cuban specialties, such as Tres Gracias and Cake a la Moda, offering a delightful treat for the whole family. Don’t miss out on experiencing the unique flavor and ambiance that only Zaza Pizzeria can provide.

