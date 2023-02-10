Meloni vs Macron, the new round ends in a draw

Giorgia Meloni was excluded from the Macron-Scholz-Zelensky dinner. And he protested. The young prime minister, who mostly paid for the disagreements, had to settle for a brief “bilateral agreement” with Putin’s enemy, who in Italy has authoritative friends in the center-right, first of all Salvini e Berlusconithat the Premierexaggerating, he judged as “the best foreign minister of our governments”.

Why did Macron exclude Meloni? The reasons are internal. The French President must do everything to avoid accrediting, in Europe, the young number one of our executive, otherwise, in the eyes of French public opinion, it would emerge, clearly and evidently, that there is a right-wing alternative. That works and that gets results, on an international level. And, therefore, the tenant of the Elysée, weak in Paris, where he does not have an absolute majority in the National Assemblymoves in anti-Meloni foreign policy, thinking about its internal policy and the challenge with Mélenchon and Le Pen.

Secondly, Macron hoped, with the departure of Angela Merkel, to become Europe’s new point of reference, a sort of informal leader of the Union. But the project is failing, both due to Emmanuel’s internal weakness (political, but also in terms of unpopularity in public opinion) and because Meloni’s activism in Europe is objectively obtaining results.

The leader of the Brothers of Italy, aside his own, was unable to win a full victory over Marine Le Pen’s antagonist above all because the discussion on Zelensky in Sanremo, or not, is that those who have chosen to make their voices heard, to avoid the intervention of the Ukrainian leader, have worked to bring out a dangerous principle: consider Zelenskyand its resistance, not as part of the solutions, but as part of the problem of this war.

To be considered among the top three powers of the EUItaly needs an authoritative leader and a government that works on reforms in a more credible way, and that communicates better, in the beautiful country and abroad, the results. So far it hasn’t been like this.

Subscribe to the newsletter

