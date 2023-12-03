Home » Zurich and Singapore Named Most Expensive Cities in the World Ahead of New York
Business

Zurich and Singapore Named Most Expensive Cities in the World Ahead of New York

by admin
Zurich and Singapore Named Most Expensive Cities in the World Ahead of New York

Zurich and Singapore top list of most expensive cities in the world

Zurich and Singapore have been ranked as the most expensive cities in the world, according to a ranking published by the weekly The Economist. This places them ahead of New York, which was at the top previously. The increase in prices worldwide has contributed to this ranking, with a 7.4% rise on average in the 173 cities studied.

Notable increases in the ranking were seen in three Latin American cities – Santiago de Querétaro and Aguascalientes in Mexico and San José in Costa Rica – due to the appreciation of their currencies and foreign investment. The report estimates that prices rose by an average of 7.4% in one year, which is a slight decrease from the record inflation of 8.1% registered in 2022.

The study is based on the prices of 200 products and services, and the head of the study, Upasana Dutt, warns that the cost of living crisis is far from over, with price levels remaining well above historical trends. The report forecasts a continuation of the inflation slowdown in 2024, citing the effect of high interest rates set by numerous central banks to combat price increases.

The top ten cities in the ranking include four European cities, as well as Los Angeles and San Francisco in the United States, and Hong Kong. Notably, three Latin American cities, Santiago de Querétaro, Aguascalientes, and San José, have made significant advances in the ranking due to central banks in the region following the US Federal Reserve’s interest increases to support their currencies.

See also  The Hansa Group’s protective shield application: The next nursing home operator is tipping over

The study also highlights the impact of strong foreign investment, especially in Mexico, driving up prices. On the other hand, the depreciation of the ruble due to Western sanctions after the invasion of Ukraine has caused Russian cities Moscow and Saint Petersburg to see the biggest drop in the ranking.

The cheapest city according to the study is Damascus, followed by Tehran. Buenos Aires in Argentina is ranked as the tenth most economical city according to the report.

You may also like

East Africa: Red Sea, Igad alarm due to...

Big jump before the market opens!Nvidia launches “market...

Founder Hub: “We are the absolute cheerleaders”

Make Delicious Starbucks-Inspired Frothy Cold Coffee at Home...

Meloni: “I sleep with my helmet on. The...

US Senate passes spending bill, averts shutdown

Prada, revenues growing by 12%. Miu Miu boom:...

The three major U.S. stock indexes surged higher...

New survey: One in three young people prefer...

Supporting Maripily in La Casa de los Famosos:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy