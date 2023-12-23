Zurich Professional Initiative – Controversial Sunday sales – that’s what the cities say – News

Contents

Zurich calls for twelve instead of four Sunday sales per year – other cities are skeptical as to whether this is economically worthwhile for everyone.

This Sunday the shops will be open in numerous Swiss cities. Sales are particularly high shortly before Christmas. Swiss labor law allows a maximum of four Sunday sales per year. Most take place in Advent. Civil circles now want twelve per year.

At the end of November, the Zurich Cantonal Council submitted this demand to a professional initiative from FDP and SVP circles. Now the federal parliament has to decide on it. If accepted, stores across Switzerland would be allowed to open on twelve Sundays.

At the same time, there are also plans to expand Sunday sales for shops with tourist offerings to cities. What do the cities say about these plans?

Zürich

The Limmatstadt is offering three Sunday sales in 2023. Milan Prenosil, President of the Zurich City Association, speaks of a great need among consumers. Up to 600 shops throughout the city center take part. He would welcome more Sunday sales. “The retail sector is under great pressure due to changing purchasing behavior, online competition and high rents. “We therefore have to try new things,” says Prenosil. He doesn’t believe that Zurich would use all twelve Sundays, as something like that would have to be established first.

Bern

In the federal city there are only two Sunday sales per year. But since Saturdays are also going well, the store opening hours are being extended by one hour in a pilot test. But everyone doesn’t take part. This is interpreted as an indication that not everyone wants more shopping on Sundays, says Anna Bähni, co-managing director of Bern City: “There is demand among the big ones, they want it. The smaller ones are more skeptical because of the lack of skilled workers of economic efficiency.”

Basel

Even on the Rhine knee it is only open on two Sundays. Basically, people in Basel have nothing against more options, says Mathias F. Böhm, managing director of Stadtkonzept Basel. “In order for people to come, you not only need open shops, but also open restaurants, bars and cultural offerings.” People today are looking for a total experience. More open Sundays are particularly interesting for individual shops or industries, such as furniture stores. Böhm believes that twelve shopping Sundays in Basel are hardly used across the board.

Lucerne

The city of lights offers three shopping Sundays a year. In addition, some souvenir and watch shops are allowed to open for tourists on Sundays. In principle, liberalization is welcomed. “We want the same length as the train stations, which are increasingly developing into 24/7 shopping centers,” says Alfred Landolt, President of the Lucerne City Association. However, he does not believe that twelve Sundays would be economical for everyone. But you need a certain number of participants to make it attractive to customers.

Legend: Sunday sales in December have become a tradition. (Image: Küssnacht SZ, November 28, 2014) KEYSTONE/Sigi Tischler

Solothurn

Smaller cities like Solothurn have different experiences. Charlie Schmid, managing director of the Solothurn City and Trade Association, says: “Our two Sunday sales in Advent are going very well. Both of them tend to be resinous in spring and autumn.” As a result, many businesses are no longer present at all events. These are awarded as a flat rate for the entire canton. More Sunday sales would only make sense if the dates could be chosen flexibly.