Air Jordan 1 MM High New Colorway “Royal Toe” First Exposure

A new colorway of the Air Jordan 1 MM High sneakers, known as the “Royal Toe,” has been unveiled for the first time. This new design is created with the concept of twisting and deconstructing, aiming to convey the spirit of “Do It Yourself.” Sneaker enthusiasts and fans of the iconic Air Jordan brand are eagerly awaiting the release of this new colorway.

Designer Kiki Grammatopoulos unveils outsole gear that promotes greener cities

Kiki Grammatopoulos, a renowned designer, has recently unveiled a groundbreaking outsole gear that promotes greener cities. With a commitment to integrating high-performance shoes with environmental ecology, Grammatopoulos aims to contribute to sustainable urban development. This innovative footwear technology is expected to revolutionize the way we think about shoes and their impact on the environment.

Mac Miller x NPR Music Release ‘Swimming’, ‘Tiny Desk Concert’ on Vinyl

Mac Miller fans have a reason to rejoice as his critically acclaimed album “Swimming” and his unforgettable “Tiny Desk Concert” with NPR Music are being released on vinyl. This release allows music lovers to cherish and preserve Mac Miller’s music for years to come. The vinyl format adds an extra layer of nostalgia and authenticity to the listening experience, creating a lasting tribute to the late artist’s talent and artistry.

‘Breaking Bad’ star Mark Margolis dies at 83

The entertainment industry mourns the loss of Mark Margolis, known for his role as Hector Salamanca in the hit TV series ‘Breaking Bad.’ With his expressive eyes, distinctive ringtones, and a few well-chosen words, Margolis made Hector Salamanca one of the most memorable characters in TV history. His talent and dedication to his craft will always be remembered and celebrated by fans and fellow actors alike.

Anthony Davis completes 3-year, $186 million extension with Los Angeles Lakers

NBA superstar Anthony Davis has finalized a lucrative contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers. The three-year extension comes with a staggering annual salary of $62 million, breaking the league record. This reaffirms Davis’ commitment to the Lakers’ organization and solidifies his status as one of the highest-paid players in the NBA. Fans are excited to see Davis continue to excel on the court and contribute to the success of the Lakers.