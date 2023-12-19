2024 Spring and Summer Fashion: Embracing Marine Imagery and Urban Dreams with PINKO

The latest fashion trends for the 2024 spring and summer season have been unveiled by PINKO, and they are inspired by marine imagery and the transition from dusk to dawn. The collection features rainbow-colored fabrics and clean embellishments of primary colors, along with minimalist black and white graphics and soft pastel hues. The overall aesthetic is described as chic and modern, with a focus on flow and lightness in texture.

The new pieces in the collection are designed to capture the essence of the ocean, with details inspired by rolling waves and the azure world beneath the surface. From draped knitted mid-length skirts to comfortable and loose overalls, the garments are meant to exude a sense of lazy delicacy and sophistication. Large sequins, shell decorations, and sheer silhouettes add an element of mystery and allure to the collection, evoking the feeling of being enveloped by the ocean currents.

In addition to the marine-inspired pieces, the collection also incorporates elements of the racing world of motocross, combining leather motorcycle elements with large color blocks to create a dynamic and tense look. The 520 bag, which is homophoned with “I love you,” features a heart-shaped metal buckle design, adding a touch of irrepressible vitality and girlishness to the overall aesthetic.

The collection represents a fusion of urban dreams and the holiday secret language, introducing the color blue in a fresh and unexpected way. PINKO’s latest offering invites fashion enthusiasts to embrace the charm of blooming in the ocean currents and to explore the adventurous spirit of motocross, all while exuding chic and modern sophistication.