Home » 3 good news in a row in one morning! Yan Hyun-kyung & Cha Seo-won became friends because of the drama, public love + pregnancy + marriage on the same day- KSD 韩星网(star)
Entertainment

3 good news in a row in one morning! Yan Hyun-kyung & Cha Seo-won became friends because of the drama, public love + pregnancy + marriage on the same day- KSD 韩星网(star)

by admin

star

Tracy
2023-06-05T10:34:00+08:00

Another on-screen couple has come to reality.

On the morning of the 5th, the male and female protagonists of “Second Husband” Um Hyun Kyung and Cha Seo Won were revealed to be in love. The couple, who are 5 years apart, got married because of the drama, and continued their romance outside the drama. Less than an hour after this news was made public, another news about them also appeared on the trending searches. Um Hyun Kyung was pregnant, the two became parents, and the wedding will be held after Cha Seo Won is discharged from the army next year. Romance, marriage, pregnancy, this pair of CP broke 3 good news on the same day.

(Source: [email protected])

advertise

Yan Xianjing and Cha Ruiyuan won the top award at the 2021 MBC Acting Awards for “The Second Husband”. Their pink air has been exposed as early as on TV programs. On last year’s “Radio Star”, Cha Ruiyuan revealed that Um Hyun Kyung recommended him to star in “Second Husband”. At that time, Cha Ruiyuan said aggrievedly: “When she called me, I thought she wanted to date me alone I didn’t expect to recommend me for filming, which made me a little disappointed.” Later, he even boldly stated in the show that Yan Xianjing is his ideal type. In response to the successive media reports, the agencies of Yan Hyun Kyung and Cha Seo Won responded, saying that the news is true, the two actors are dating on the premise of getting married, and the wedding will take place after Cha Seo Won is discharged from the army.

See also  HYBE's representative Bang Si Hyuk responds to the acquisition of SM Bang Shi Hyuk's reason for acquiring SM is exposed

In addition, Uhm Hyun-kyung made his debut in the sitcom “Rainbow Romance” in 2006, and then successively starred in the TV series “Let’s Run Now”, “Beijing Scandal”, “Sirius”, “Horse Doctor” and so on. Cha Seo-won made his debut in the hit Korean drama “The Heirs”, and then from 2016 to 2018, he accumulated accumulated experience through participating in MBC’s TV dramas “Diverse Daughters-in-law”, “Boys and Girls of the 20th Century”, and “Rich Boys”. understanding. In 2019, he made his leading role debut in “Why That, Mr. Bong Sang”.

(Source: MBC “Second Husband”)

© 2023 KSD Korean Star Network
All Rights Reserved

related news

further reading

You may also like

How to make chipá, the recipe with which...

Zhang Keying’s “Public Prosecution” hit Wang Xiaojiao was...

Armed Villagers Strike Back Gang Members With Brutal...

Ann Demeulemeester Officially Announces Stefano Gallici as New...

Buried in Sant’Angelo? They believe that the remains...

Nikola Jokic shone but did not reach

Matías Catalán has already started his recovery, when...

Will she become Li Jiaqi’s rival? – Fortune...

An expert warned of the high probability that...

Juan Ignacio “Nacho” is the new eliminated in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy