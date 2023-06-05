3 good news in a row in one morning! Yan Hyun-kyung & Cha Seo-won became friends because of the drama, public love + pregnancy + marriage on the same day- KSD 韩星网(star)

star



Another on-screen couple has come to reality.

On the morning of the 5th, the male and female protagonists of “Second Husband” Um Hyun Kyung and Cha Seo Won were revealed to be in love. The couple, who are 5 years apart, got married because of the drama, and continued their romance outside the drama. Less than an hour after this news was made public, another news about them also appeared on the trending searches. Um Hyun Kyung was pregnant, the two became parents, and the wedding will be held after Cha Seo Won is discharged from the army next year. Romance, marriage, pregnancy, this pair of CP broke 3 good news on the same day.

(Source: [email protected])

Yan Xianjing and Cha Ruiyuan won the top award at the 2021 MBC Acting Awards for “The Second Husband”. Their pink air has been exposed as early as on TV programs. On last year’s “Radio Star”, Cha Ruiyuan revealed that Um Hyun Kyung recommended him to star in “Second Husband”. At that time, Cha Ruiyuan said aggrievedly: “When she called me, I thought she wanted to date me alone I didn’t expect to recommend me for filming, which made me a little disappointed.” Later, he even boldly stated in the show that Yan Xianjing is his ideal type. In response to the successive media reports, the agencies of Yan Hyun Kyung and Cha Seo Won responded, saying that the news is true, the two actors are dating on the premise of getting married, and the wedding will take place after Cha Seo Won is discharged from the army.

In addition, Uhm Hyun-kyung made his debut in the sitcom “Rainbow Romance” in 2006, and then successively starred in the TV series “Let’s Run Now”, “Beijing Scandal”, “Sirius”, “Horse Doctor” and so on. Cha Seo-won made his debut in the hit Korean drama “The Heirs”, and then from 2016 to 2018, he accumulated accumulated experience through participating in MBC’s TV dramas “Diverse Daughters-in-law”, “Boys and Girls of the 20th Century”, and “Rich Boys”. understanding. In 2019, he made his leading role debut in “Why That, Mr. Bong Sang”.

(Source: MBC “Second Husband”)

