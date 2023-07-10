A BATHING APE® Unveils 2023 Autumn/Winter Collection: Nostalgic Styles, Hip-Hop Influence, and Outdoor Essentials

A Bathing Ape® Unveils the 2023 Autumn and Winter Collection

Following the highly anticipated BAPE HEADS SHOW, A Bathing Ape® has officially released its 2023 autumn and winter series. The collection features a wide range of clothing for men, women, and children.

The men’s wear series showcases a fusion of various styles, including the nostalgic vibes of the 90s, the new retro aesthetics, outdoor OUTDOOR style, classic college fashion, leisure sports trends, HIP-HOP culture, and traditional Japanese elements. The collection presents sportswear suits, cozy sweaters and knitted sweaters, trendy CPO jackets and down jackets adorned with BAPE® CHECK plaid printing. Notably, the LAYERED LINE CAMO cold-resistant down jackets, inspired by topography, are sure to be a hit. Other highlights include baseball caps, zipper hoodies, crew neck sweaters, and shorts. Additionally, the collection pays homage to the independent music label (B)APE SOUNDS, founded by the brand, through shark-star U disks, clock accessories inspired by soft model records, and the tie-dye engraved Beethoven print series. Fans can also look forward to Touring T-Shirts and rap music T-Shirts featuring retro patterns, flight jackets with SAGARA embroidery, contemporary workwear, and denim inspired by the artistic creations of American abstract painting master JACKSON POLLACK.

The women’s wear series revolves around the COLLEGE and HIP-HOP themes, offering a diverse lineup of streetwear that combines college style, sports aesthetics, and hip-hop trends. Meanwhile, the children’s wear series incorporates playful LAYERED LINE CAMO patterns, combining College style and street elements. The collection also includes outdoor-themed items, as well as the adorable BABY MILO® TOY BOX toy box, hoodies, and backpacks inspired by plush toys and claw machines.

To further enhance the collection, A Bathing Ape® has also unveiled four new sunglasses, adding a stylish touch to any outfit.

Fashion enthusiasts and fans can now enjoy the latest offerings from A Bathing Ape®. This highly anticipated autumn and winter collection is bound to impress with its fusion of styles, attention to detail, and vibrant aesthetics.

