Huasheng Online, February 20th (Reporter Liu Sijia) Recently, the competition of the province’s art troupes under the “Implementation of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Hundred Troupes and Hundred Cape Singing New Songs” was launched.

The event was sponsored by the Propaganda Department of Hunan Provincial Party Committee, Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, Hunan Daily, Hunan Radio and Television Station, Provincial Federation of Literary and Art Circles, Hunan Publishing Group, and Provincial Performing Arts Group. “The word is leading, focusing on the new era, admiring new creations, and encouraging new expressions. It aims to call on the literary and art workers in Hunan to be the pioneers and disseminators of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and use the power of literature and art to make the 20th National Congress of the Party The “voice” of the spirit enters the hearts of the people, sending the party’s care to thousands of households.

It is understood that all art troupes registered and filed in the province can participate in this event. The programs participating in the competition must be newly created programs since the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (new interpretations of classic works are allowed in new ways and means), highlighting the promotion and implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, carrying forward the excellent traditional Chinese culture, The themes of promoting rural revitalization, building a new development pattern and promoting high-quality development are not limited in form, and multiple cross-border performances are encouraged. In principle, the duration of the program should not exceed 6 minutes, adapting to the laws of modern communication.

Actors who compete for the “Top Ten Actors” and “Excellent Actors” must be the leading actors of the show, with both virtue and skill, under the age of 45 (born after January 1, 1978), and have joined the troupe for more than one year. Actor competition projects include program performances, theme presentations, knowledge assessments, etc.

It is worth mentioning that, in order to enhance the interaction among the troupes of the whole province, give full play to the teaching role of the excellent troupes, and provide a learning platform for the troupes and actors at the grassroots level, this competition allows the troupes to Horizontally fight and form groups, and vertically invite national and provincial teams to participate in the guidance. Multiple theater troupes participating in the competition are considered as one theater troupe, and only one program and one corresponding actor representative can be recommended, and the recommended programs account for the quota of participating theater troupes.

In mid-May, cities and prefectures will hold preliminary competitions to select the best troupe programs and actors to participate in the province’s cloud performances. At the beginning of June, cloud performances were held on major network platforms in the province, and the audience’s online voting channel was simultaneously launched. The organizing committee will randomly select 20 viewers from the voting audience as the public judges to serve as the final judges. In mid-June, the event organizing committee will comprehensively review the scores and online voting results, and select outstanding programs and actors from 20 troupes to participate in the finals. At the beginning of July, the finals were held in Changsha, and the “Top Ten Programs” and “Top Ten Actors” were selected. After the finals, the awarding ceremony and performances of the province’s literary and art troupe competitions of “Implementing the 20th National Congress, Hundred Troupes and Hundred Cape Singing New Songs” were held in Changsha, and the “Top Ten Programs”, “Top Ten Actors” and “Excellent Programs” were announced. The list of winners of “Excellent Actor” and “Excellent Organizational Unit” were presented and awarded.

