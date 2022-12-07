Jordan Brand launched the remake version “Reimagined” this year to commemorate the classic Air Jordan 1 “Chicago”. .

Air Jordan 3’s latest remake color “Reimagined” aims to pay tribute to Air Jordan 3 “White Cement”. Loyal to restoring the classics, the heel patch and the midsole are yellowed to create a nostalgic retro look, and the Nike Air Logo is used to show the original original design. The inside of the tongue is supplemented by red for contrast, and finally an orange tag and a special brush are attached. Old look shoebox.

It is understood that this shoe will be officially released on March 11, 2023, and the suggested price is $210. It has not yet been officially confirmed by Nike. Interested readers please pay attention.